Alia Bhatt sets the internet on fire with her latest jaw-dropping snap

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt treated her fans with a dazzling snap on social media and her fans cannot stop gushing over it.



The Gully Boy actress, who is an avid social media user, on Wednesday shared a jaw-dropping photo where she can be seen sporting a little black dress.

She captioned the endearing post, “casually flexing.”

Earlier, a throwback photo of Bollywood lovebirds Alia Bhatt and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor from their teenage was doing round on the internet and has won the hearts of their fans.

In the sweet throwback photo, the Sadak 2 actress can be seen flashing her sweet smile while Ranbir is looking at little Alia.

However, according to some Indian media outlets picture of Alia and beau is an edited snap with baby filter and was shared online recently by a fan.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir, who are reportedly set to tie the knot next year, were recently snapped at Mumbai airport.