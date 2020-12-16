Ready to sacrifice PPP govt in Sindh to overthrow PM Imran Khan: Bilawal Bhutto

A file photo of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Photo: PPP

PPP ready to sacrifice govt in Sindh to overthrow PM Imran Khan

Bilawal says he has decided to resign

Talked politics with Shahbaz Sharif

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that his party is ready to sacrifice the PPP-led government in Sindh to push for the removal of the PTI government in the Centre.

“All of us, including me, have decided to resign,” Bilawal told reporters in Lahore on Wednesday. He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will devise a strategy to use the “atom bomb” of resignations and long march against the incumbent government.

The PPP chairman once again reiterated the PDM’s demand for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation. He said the Opposition would strategise in a way that the country is not destabilised.

“We know the workings of resistance and negotiations both,” he continued. “But now that we have launched a movement and are demanding Imran Khan’s resignation, the time for a national dialogue has expired.”

However, Bilawal noted that talks were important in a democratic system. “We want to restore democracy in the country.”

When asked about his meeting with PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpath Jail yesterday, Bilawal said he had gone there to offer condolences over the demise of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz’s mother Begum Shamim Akhtar.

“But when two politicians meet, there is obviously talk of politics,” he quipped. “We spoke on strengthening the PDM.”

Criticising the PTI government’s handling of the sugar and wheat crisis, Bilawal said Imran Khan had failed to alleviate sufferings of the people. “Now there is a looming gas crisis. Our inflation rate is the worst in the region.”

Talking about the December 16, 2014 terror attack at the Army Public School in Peshawar, Bilawal said the current government had failed victims of the APS massacre. “Ehsanullah Ehsan escaped under their watch. They [PTI] have abandoned APS victims and we condemn it.”