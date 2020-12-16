MNA Ali Wazir arrested in Peshawar

South Waziristan's Member of National Assembly, Ali Wazir. — Geo.tv/Files

Peshawar Police on Wednesday arrested South Waziristan's Member of National Assembly, Ali Wazir.



Responding to his arrest, Wazir said that he had no idea why the Law Enforcement Agency had arrested him. "I have received pre-arrest bail as well."

MNA Mohsin Dawar, speaking on the matter, said that Wazir had been arrested while he was exiting the Shuhada-e-APS Memorial Library.

Peshawar Police said that Wazir was transferred to East Cantt Police Station following his arrest.

Later, Central City Police Office Peshawar Ali Amin Gandapur said that a case has been registered against Wazir in Karachi.

"A team from Sindh police came to Peshawar and we assisted [them] in arresting Ali Wazir," he said, adding that after completing legal formalities, the MNA was handed over to Sindh police.

Police sources informed Geo News that a case has been registered against Ali Wazir in Karachi over "hate speech".



