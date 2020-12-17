Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Dec 17 2020
By
Web Desk

Winter is here: Karachi's temperature to fall below 9°C over the weekend

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 17, 2020

People gathered around bonfire as cold winds grip Karachi. Photo: Geo. tv/File

The cold wave engulfing Karachi will continue for the next few days with temperatures dropping as low as seven or eight degree Celsius especially on the weekend, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The PDM recorded minimum temperature of 11°C and maximum of 22.2°C on Wednesday in Karachi 

Read more: Freezing winds grip Karachi as winter cold intensifies

Sarfaraz predicted that the cold spell may last until December 24 in the city with average temperature between 9°C and 11°C on most days. It could get even colder on Friday and Saturday, however, with dry and windy conditions. 

Sindh chief meteorological officer Sardar Sarfaraz said a cold spell has gripped the country following rain and snowfall in the upper regions. He said temperature dropped to 11°C last two nights and is expected to go even lower in the coming days. 

Read more: Karachi in for lower-than-usual temperatures mid-December: Met office

