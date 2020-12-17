Can't connect right now! retry
'PM Imran Khan is not the admin of PTI spokespersons' WhatsApp group'

Thursday Dec 17, 2020

  • PM Imran Khan not part of any WhatsApp group
  • Prime minister feels govt spokespersons not doing job well
  • WhatsApp group to ensure party spokespersons on same page

PTI lawmaker Sadaqat Ali Abbasi dispelled reports of Prime Minister Imran Khan heading a WhatsApp group of party spokesperson.

Speaking to Geo News' Geo Pakistan on Thursday, the lawmaker confirmed that there is a WhatsApp group comprising spokesperson but the premier is not a part of it.

The hosts had asked Abbasi about a story published in the daily Dawn claiming that PM Imran Khan personally gives feedback to party spokespersons his feedback regarding their performance on WhatsApp.

Read more: PM Imran Khan directs party to mobilise, respond to Opposition on every forum

Dawn had reported that the details of the group were confirmed by officials working at the PM Office. It added that the PM meets the spokespersons regularly.

"It's a group where we share facts and the ministers share news relevant to their domain," he said. He added that the prime minister chairs meeting of party spokespersons when there is a “new policy, direction or strategy on political issues”.

"Our [spokespersons] responsibility is to ensure the public is informed and for that we need to ensure we are on the same page so the right information and statistics are shared at the right time."

Read more: PM Imran Khan tells govt representatives to play on the 'front foot' against Opposition

Spokesperson could do a better job

Abbasi said PM Imran Khan feels at times that the government spokespersons are not doing a good job of informing the masses of his administration's work.

He explained that the premier feels spokespersons should make a better effort to ensure that the masses receive the right information so the impression that the ruling party is “incompetent" gets countered.

The lawmaker said the incumbent government does a lot of work and if that information is not delivered correctly then the government’s opponents use it to adopt a stance on that wrong information

