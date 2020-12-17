Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Dec 17 2020
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor sheds light on Saif Ali Khan’s understanding of women

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 17, 2020

Kareena Kapoor sheds light on Saif Ali Khan’s understanding of women

Kareena Kapoor left fans gushing after shedding light on Saif Ali Khan’s understanding of working women.

Kareena began by telling Times of India, "I think that he does understand in a way, especially when it comes to working women — be it a mother, sister, wife or daughter. He understands and respects working women a lot.”

“He gives us the space to do exactly what we want. I think a happy woman is the one who is doing what she loves the most. I am glad that he understands that, and I believe that it comes from his mother."

More From Entertainment:

Imran Abbas’s opinion on TikTok leaves social media abuzz

Imran Abbas’s opinion on TikTok leaves social media abuzz
Princess Eugenie felt ‘unhappy’ at Frogmore Cottage just as Meghan Markle did

Princess Eugenie felt ‘unhappy’ at Frogmore Cottage just as Meghan Markle did
Disney blocks Johnny Depp from reprising role in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Disney blocks Johnny Depp from reprising role in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Kate Middleton, Prince William officially release Christmas card photo

Kate Middleton, Prince William officially release Christmas card photo
Hilary Duff confirms her 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot is cancelled

Hilary Duff confirms her 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot is cancelled
Sophie Turner comes down heavily on anti-maskers as COVID-19 cases surge

Sophie Turner comes down heavily on anti-maskers as COVID-19 cases surge
Prince Harry’s future programs to be made in parallel with Prince William’s

Prince Harry’s future programs to be made in parallel with Prince William’s
Priyanka Chopra details how she is prepping for her role as a kids’ nemesis

Priyanka Chopra details how she is prepping for her role as a kids’ nemesis

Ellen DeGeneres shares health update after testing positive for COVID-19

Ellen DeGeneres shares health update after testing positive for COVID-19
How Pete Davidson feels about Ariana Grande after their engagement joke

How Pete Davidson feels about Ariana Grande after their engagement joke
Harry Styles mocks Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of ‘opposing ballot’

Harry Styles mocks Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of ‘opposing ballot’

Sexism still rife in Hollywood despite #MeToo uproar, survey finds

Sexism still rife in Hollywood despite #MeToo uproar, survey finds

Latest

view all