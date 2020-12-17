Kareena Kapoor sheds light on Saif Ali Khan’s understanding of women

Kareena Kapoor left fans gushing after shedding light on Saif Ali Khan’s understanding of working women.

Kareena began by telling Times of India, "I think that he does understand in a way, especially when it comes to working women — be it a mother, sister, wife or daughter. He understands and respects working women a lot.”

“He gives us the space to do exactly what we want. I think a happy woman is the one who is doing what she loves the most. I am glad that he understands that, and I believe that it comes from his mother."