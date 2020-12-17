Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 17 2020
Faizan Lakhani

Singapore to host its inaugural T10 cricket league next year

Singapore Cricket Association's logo. Photo: Association's official website

KARACHI: The top men and women cricketing stars are set to shine in Singapore next year for the country’s inaugural T10 cricket league.

An announcement from the Singapore Cricket Association has confirmed that the country will host the league in July next year.

“The league is scheduled to be held from July 1 to 15, 2021 at the Singapore Sports Hub — a fully integrated sports, entertainment and lifestyle hub in Kallang, Singapore,” the statement said.

“This is the first T10 league where both men and women's teams will be participating. The first year will have six teams in the fray and the number will be increased to eight teams from the third year onwards,” it said.

The organisers added that franchise teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, UK, China, and Bangladesh will take part in the league.

Singapore Cricket Association has also awarded the marketing and organising rights for the SCA T10 Cricket have been given to a Dubai-based company that was also involved in Lanka Premier League.

A source privy to the matter said that the league will provide an opportunity for fans to witness a virtual India vs Pakistan contest.

“There’s a consideration that teams may carry the names of various regions in different countries, although it is not finalised yet. [However,] one thing is confirmed that teams will have ownership from India and Pakistan which will create a virtual India vs Pakistan contest during the league,” the source said.

All franchises will be offered two teams - one men’s and one women’s with single team management and both men and women cricketers will have their practice sessions together.

“This will allow women players from smaller teams to learn from their male counterparts and top coaches,” the source said.

“[The] idea is to have one male and one female coach along with a gender-balanced support staff for the teams,” the source said.

