Bollywood
Friday Dec 18 2020
Karan Johar lands in hot waters as NCB summons him in drug case

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has landed in hot waters having summoned by India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drug case linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Indian media reported.

Indian media, quoting the officials of the drug agency, reported that a notice has been issued to Karan over a video of a party that the filmmaker had organised in 2019 and which had gone viral on social media.

The video clip features several Bollywood actors, including Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, director Ayan Mukherjee, Zoya Akhtar, and Malaika Arora.

The officials of NCB have asked Karan Johar to appear before them, however, the summon has no particular date.

“The notice has been given with respect to the video which was under circulation. NCB had received a complaint from Manjinder Sirsa in this regard and was marked to MZU (Mumbai Zonal Unit). To check the veracity of the video, the notice has been sent”, the media further reported citing the officials.

