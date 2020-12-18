Who is Kashif Zameer Chaudhry and why did he host Ertugrul star Engin Altan in Lahore?

The Turkish celebrity was apparently invited by a Tiktoker Kashif Zameer who reportedly owns a private company in Pakistan. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/MianKashifZameerCahudhry

No complaint filed by Engin Altan

Kashif remains in police custody

TikToker nominated in eight cases pertaining to fraud, theft and robbery

Kashif Zameer Chaudhry - the name was splashed across social media after the man's photos with popular Turkish star Engin Altan went viral.



Altan, who essayed the lead role of Ertugrul Ghazi in Diliris: Ertugrul, is amassed a large fan-base in Pakistan. Naturally, him being in Pakistan attracted attention and curiosity towards the man who brought him here.



The speculations heightened once Altan left the country and Kashif got arrested.

A TikToker or a fraud: Who is Kashif Zameer Chaudhry?

A famous TikToker, Kashif is known for his love of wearing heavy gold chains and keeping pet lions at home - for which he has been called out. Kashif is the owner of a Chaudhry Group of Companies in Punjab and flaunts photographs with several politicians and celebrities.



Of police complaints and arrests

Kashif was arrested by the police a day earlier. The authorities said that he is nominated in at least eight cases pertaining to fraud and deception, betrayal of trust, car theft, and robbery. He also allegedly threatened a local tv anchor.

Most recently, he was accused of deceiving the Turkish actor with a bad cheque.

Deception and fraud: A million dollar deal

Geo News reporter Zahid Shairwani said Kashif struck a $1 million deal with the Ertugrul star but handed over a $5,000 cheque - which bounced when Altan tried to cash it.

Following social media reports, the authorities said Kashif, his father, and brother have been nominated in several other cases of similar nature. Reportedly, the TikToker lives in a rented house in Lahore with the pet lion.

He also owes the jeweller money for those dazzling gold chains.

Of jealousy and greed

Kashif, however, denied all charges and insisted that the news of his fraud is fraudulent. He also dismissed reports of deceiving the Turkish star, saying that people were jealous he was able to bring Altan to Pakistan all by himself.

What does Altan have to say?

So far, the Turkish star has not filed any complaint against Kashif. Police told Geo News reporter that Altan has filed no application regarding money theft."