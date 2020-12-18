Indian troops deliberately target UN vehicle in Chirikot sector: ISPR

Picture of the UN vehicle attacked by Indian Armed forces at Chirikot sector. Photo: ISPR

UN vehicle on way to meet ceasefire violations victims at Polas Village gets attacked by Indian Army

Pakistan Army evacuates two military observers in the vehicle safely

UN vehicles are clearly marked and visible from long distances, says ISPR

The Indian Army on Friday resorted to unprovoked aggression at the Line of Control (LoC) by targeting a United Nations Military Observers (UNMOs) vehicle, said the ISPR.

According to the ISPR, two military observers were on-board the vehicle which was damaged in the attack. Both observers were rescued and safely evacuated to Rawalakot.

The UN vehicle, according to the military's media wing, was on its way to meet Indian ceasefire violations' victims at the Polas Village in the Chirikot sector.



Slamming India for targeting innocent civilians and UN peacekeepers across the border, Pakistan condemned the Indian Army for its naked aggression.

"It must be noted that The UN vehicles are clearly recognisable even from long distances due to their distinct make and type and clearly visible markings," said the ISPR.



"Such illegal and unlawful acts, against all established international norms, signify mal-intent of Indian Army to target not only innocent civilians residing along the Line of Control but UN Peace Keepers as well," said the ISPR.

Pakistan Army said it stands in solidarity with UNMOGIP officials and appreciates "the selfless services rendered by all members of UNMOGIP in discharge of their UN mandated duties."



India preparing to conduct surgical strike against Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Tensions between the nuclear armed nations have risen over the past couple of days, especially after the EU DisinfoLab exposed how India was using NGOs and fake websites to attack Pakistan's reputation.

On Friday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi warned the world that New Delhi planned to conduct a surgical strike against Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference at Abu Dhabi, FM Qureshi said he had received information "through our intelligence agencies" that India was preparing to launch a surgical strike against Pakistan and fanning a new wave of terrorism.

Terming the situation as sensitive, he said Pakistan was fully aware of India's conspiracies and vowed that Islamabad would respond befittingly should New Delhi initiate military action.

FM Qureshi said that India was "trying to seek tacit approval" from "important players who they consider to be their partners".

The foreign minister said that this misadventure, in Pakistan's opinion, was being done to divert attention from serious issues. "To begin with: The situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir."

EU DisinfoLab exposes Indian propaganda against Pakistan

A European NGO tackling disinformation uncovered a vast network of fake local news sites in over 65 countries serving Indian interests by repeatedly criticising Pakistan, a couple of days earlier.

The websites, more than 265 in number, are designed to influence the European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN) with the objective of damaging Pakistan, according to EU DisinfoLab, an NGO that researches and tackles disinformation campaigns.

In early October, the European External Action Service's (EEAS) East StratCom Task Force — or the EU Disinformation Task Force — had revealed that eptoday.com, which covers European Parliament (EP) in Brussels, was plagiarising news from Russia Today and Voice of America since a long time.

Most of the plagiarised content included articles and op-eds related to minorities in Pakistan and India-related matters. Surprisingly, it was discovered that the monthly publication was owned by Indians, with links to numerous think tanks, NGOs, and entities from the Srivastava Group.