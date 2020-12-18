Arrested MNA Ali Wazir moved from Peshawar to Karachi: officials

Lawmakers Ali Wazir (L) and Mohsin Dawar (R) walk at the venue of a rally in Karachi, Pakistan, May 13, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files

KARACHI: South Waziristan lawmaker Ali Wazir has been shifted to the metropolis, officials confirmed on Friday, two days after he was arrested by the Peshawar Police.



Wazir has been arrested for allegedly making a hate speech. He was taken into custody two days ago by the Peshawar Police as on instructions by the Karachi Police.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Wazir said he had no idea why he was detained in Peshawar. "I have received pre-arrest bail as well," he had said at the time.



Speaking on the matter on the same day, MNA Mohsin Dawar said Wazir had been arrested while he was exiting the Shuhada-e-APS Memorial Library.

Read more: South Waziristan MNA Ali Wazir arrested in Peshawar

Peshawar's Central City Police Officer (CCPO) Ali Amin Gandapur had mentioned that "a team of Sindh police" arrived in the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that "we assisted [them] in arresting Ali Wazir".

A case was registered against the South Waziristan lawmaker and others — including Manzoor Pashteen and Mohsin Dawar — at Karachi's Sohrab Goth police station on the government's complaint. It was filed on December 7 after Wazir and others addressed a Dec 6 public rally in the same area.

According to the first information report (FIR), the rally's organisers had not obtained prior permission to holding the event. "Speakers at the rally used hateful words against the Pakistan Army, Rangers, and others," it said.



A letter was written to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police for the arrest of Ali Wazir in the case, police officials said.