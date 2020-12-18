WATCH: David Warner swaps faces with Hrithik Roshan, Amir Khan in hilarious video

David Warner's face-swapped video with Amir Khan. — Instagram

Australian batsman David Warner loves to tickle our funny bones every now and then by sharing videos in which his face is swapped with those of Indian actors, and frankly, we just love them too much.



While India and Australia face each other in the first Test match of the four-match series, Warner had to observe from the benches as he recuperated from an injury.

In a recent video that he shared, Warner swapped his face with Bollywood icon Amir Khan from different scenes of the movie Thugs of Hindostan movie.



"That time of the night [...] this will be challenging!!" said the cricketer as he predicted his fans would find it hard to identify Amir with whom he had swapped faces.



Two days earlier, Warner had uploaded a video where he had swapped his face with that of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's.

The cricketer's video was a compilation of scenes from the movies Jodha Akbar, Krrish and others.

