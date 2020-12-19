Brett Lee asks Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to welcome their baby in Australia

Brett Lee invited Anushka Sharma to welcome her baby with Virat Kohli in Australia

Indian captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma were extended an endearing invite by former Australian cricketer Brett Lee.

During an interview with Mid-Day, the 44-year-old athlete invited the Zero actor to welcome her baby with Kohli in Australia.

“You are welcome to have your child in Australia because we will accept you. If you have a little girl…fantastic. If you have a boy, fantastic, they might become a baggy green,” said Lee as he referenced the colours of the Australian cricket jersey.

Sharma and Kohli are getting ready to welcome their first child together after tying the knot back in 2017.

Meanwhile, the Band Baaja Baarat actor has been keeping her fans up-to-date about her pregnancy journey through her frequent social media posts.