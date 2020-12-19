WATCH: Birthday boy Imad Wasim enjoys unique birthday bash

Can't connect right now! retry
All-rounder Imad Wasim enjoyed a unique celebration of his 32nd birthday on Saturday.

The cricketer's birthday bash was held on board a bus, as the team travelled to New Zealand's Hamilton city.

A video shared by Pakistan Cricket Board showed the squad gathered around Wasim as he cut his birthday cake to cheerful claps from everyone.

The left-handed batsman then stood at the driver's end of the bus, microphone in hand, to thank his team for making his day special.

"Thank you so much boys. I really appreciate all of you who supported me all my life," he said.

Birthday wishes from the team were also recorded on video.

The squad is in New Zealand for a Twenty20 International series.

The two teams will play three T20Is on December 18, 20, and 22 in Auckland, Hamilton and Napier.

In the match held in Auckland in day earlier, New Zealand drew first blood, dealing Pakistan a defeat by five wickets.

Here's hoping Imad Wasim, along with the rest of the side, are able to give Pakistan the gift of victory in tomorrow's face-off.


