What are the reasons behind a worsening coronavirus situation in Pakistan?

Men wearing face masks on their chins cross a street in Karachi as Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions amid a sharp drop in infections. — Reuters/Files

ISLAMABAD: The main reasons behind the worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in different cities across Pakistan are the weather and living conditions, the prime minister's special assistant on health said on Saturday.



Dr Sultan, speaking to a private news channel on Saturday, said that if the people were careful, the war against COVID-19 could be won quickly.

The special assistant, shedding light on what would happen if the people did not follow the government's directives, said that it would be forced to take tough decisions.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan. — APP/File

Dr Sultan, commenting on curbing the virus' spread, said that following COVID-19 standard operating procedure (SOPs) was absolutely essential.

The special assistant said that a rising daily death ratio is a matter of concern and if implementation of SOPs was not ensured, the situation could deteriorate.



“I am satisfied with the steps taken by the government but I appeal to the people to understand the gravity of the situation”, he said.

Meanwhile, according to the National Command and Operations Centre, during the last 24 hours, most deaths were recorded in Punjab (36) followed by Sindh (32).

In all, over the last 24 hours, 87 people died — 45 of whom passed away on ventilators. Moreover, 3,179 people tested positive for the virus, according to NCOC.

