Shakira enjoys the delight of skating in new video

Saturday Dec 19, 2020

Shakira enjoyed the delight of skating as she tried to develop what she said "new neural connections".

Taking to Instagram, the "Waka Waka" singer posted her video in which she is seen skating as her song "Girl Like Me" plays in the background.

Thousands of people watched and reacted to the video within a few minutes after the singer shared it on Instagram.

The singer recently released the music video for "Girl Like Me" which has received an overwhelming response on YouTube.

