Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Dec 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Barrier between judges, lawyers removed to a certain extent: CJP Gulzar Ahmed

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 19, 2020

 Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed addressing the function of Punjab Bar Council at Punjab Bar Council office, on December 19, 2020. — APP
  • CJP congratulates lawyers' for ending strike culture
  • Lawyers should not rage at judges if they do not like their decision, says CJP

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Saturday said that the barrier between the judges and lawyers had been removed to a certain extent.

The CJP, addressing a ceremony at the Punjab Bar Council (PBC), said that more judges would be appointed in consultation with the lawyers.

The chief justice said that an attempt was being made to move forward with mutual consultation regarding court matters.

He said that through joint efforts by the lawyers and judges, justice was being delivered to the people.

"There is no difference between lawyers and judges," he said, adding that the lawyers should not rage in front of the judges and that they should avoid indulging in fights if they did not like the decision of a judge.

Congratulating the lawyers' community for abolishing a culture of strikes, he said: "We will introduce more democratic norms in our system and will move forward under them," he added.

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan also addressed the ceremony and said that it was the judiciary’s duty to ensure the provision of justice to the deprived segments of society as per law.

— Additional input from APP

More From Pakistan:

Here's how you can stay safe this Christmas amid rising coronavirus cases in Pakistan

Here's how you can stay safe this Christmas amid rising coronavirus cases in Pakistan
Rawalpindi Police establishes daycare centre for woman officers

Rawalpindi Police establishes daycare centre for woman officers
FM Qureshi's two-day visit to UAE comes to an end

FM Qureshi's two-day visit to UAE comes to an end
4 contractually employed teachers arrested as protest near Bani Gala intensifies

4 contractually employed teachers arrested as protest near Bani Gala intensifies
What are the reasons behind a worsening coronavirus situation in Pakistan?

What are the reasons behind a worsening coronavirus situation in Pakistan?
UN confirms observers' vehicle damaged near LoC, says probing incident

UN confirms observers' vehicle damaged near LoC, says probing incident
'Attention students': HEC announces new online portal for degree attestation

'Attention students': HEC announces new online portal for degree attestation
Did you know Asif Ali Zardari performed in a Pakistani film?

Did you know Asif Ali Zardari performed in a Pakistani film?
HEC announces Master's, PhD scholarships to Chinese University

HEC announces Master's, PhD scholarships to Chinese University
Islamabad's drive-in cinema receives 'massive response' amid coronavirus

Islamabad's drive-in cinema receives 'massive response' amid coronavirus
Maulana Tariq Jameel recovers from coronavirus

Maulana Tariq Jameel recovers from coronavirus
Karachi ATC sends MNA Ali Wazir on physical remand till Dec 30

Karachi ATC sends MNA Ali Wazir on physical remand till Dec 30

Latest

view all