Barrier between judges, lawyers removed to a certain extent: CJP Gulzar Ahmed

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed addressing the function of Punjab Bar Council at Punjab Bar Council office, on December 19, 2020. — APP

CJP congratulates lawyers' for ending strike culture

Lawyers should not rage at judges if they do not like their decision, says CJP

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Saturday said that the barrier between the judges and lawyers had been removed to a certain extent.



The CJP, addressing a ceremony at the Punjab Bar Council (PBC), said that more judges would be appointed in consultation with the lawyers.

The chief justice said that an attempt was being made to move forward with mutual consultation regarding court matters.

He said that through joint efforts by the lawyers and judges, justice was being delivered to the people.

"There is no difference between lawyers and judges," he said, adding that the lawyers should not rage in front of the judges and that they should avoid indulging in fights if they did not like the decision of a judge.

Congratulating the lawyers' community for abolishing a culture of strikes, he said: "We will introduce more democratic norms in our system and will move forward under them," he added.

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan also addressed the ceremony and said that it was the judiciary’s duty to ensure the provision of justice to the deprived segments of society as per law.

— Additional input from APP