Bollywood
Sunday Dec 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Amitabh Bachchan reveals the biggest disadvantage of being an actor

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 20, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo of himself holding a plate of sweetmeats as he flashed a smile

Celebrated Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been reigning over the industry since the past several years.

And while stardom might make some envious, the actor himself equates it to living a ‘torturous’ life due to some consequences that deprive him of some mouth-watering delicacies.

Turning to his Instagram, BigB shared a photo of himself holding a plate of sweetmeats as he flashed a smile.

Alongside the photo, he wrote: “When you have given up sweet food, and have been handed over rasgulla and gulab jamuns for a shoot. And have been told to make such an expression as if you have actually eaten them. There cannot be a bigger torture in life.”

