258 deported Pakistanis arrive from Saudi Arabia

The repatriated citizens arrived in Pakistan today. Photo: Geo. tv/File

A Saudi flight carrying 258 Pakistanis deported from Saudi Arabia reached Multan.



Possible criminal records of deported Pakistanis are being scruitinsed upon their arrival.

Pakistani nationals deported from Saudi Arabia arrived in the country via a Saudi airline on Sunday. The airline, carrying 258 Pakistanis deported from Saudi Arabia, reached Multan.

The deported Pakistanis were allegedly involved in criminal activities, according to the Saudi government. A team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested the suspects and took them into their custody.

Earlier on Wednesday, a flight carrying 30 Pakistanis deported from Greece reached Islamabad, while 139 deportees from Saudi Arabia allegedly involved in criminal activities had arrived in Multan.

The foreign ministry, on a request from the Embassy of Greece, had asked the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to allow the flight to land on Pakistani soil.