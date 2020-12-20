Can't connect right now! retry
258 deported Pakistanis arrive from Saudi Arabia

Sunday Dec 20, 2020

The repatriated citizens arrived in Pakistan today. Photo: Geo. tv/File
  • A Saudi flight carrying 258 Pakistanis deported from Saudi Arabia reached Multan.
  • Possible criminal records of deported Pakistanis are being scruitinsed upon their arrival.

Pakistani nationals deported from Saudi Arabia arrived in the country via a Saudi airline on Sunday. The airline, carrying 258 Pakistanis deported from Saudi Arabia, reached Multan.

Read more: 169 Pakistanis deported from Saudi Arabia, Greece return home

The deported Pakistanis were allegedly involved in criminal activities, according to the Saudi government. A team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested the suspects and took them into their custody. 

Earlier on Wednesday, a flight carrying 30 Pakistanis deported from Greece reached Islamabad, while 139 deportees from Saudi Arabia allegedly involved in criminal activities had arrived in Multan.

Read more: Flight carrying Pakistani illegal immigrants from UK lands in Islamabad

The foreign ministry, on a request from the Embassy of Greece, had asked the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to allow the flight to land on Pakistani soil.

