Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Dec 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor Khan set to release pregnancy book in 2021

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 20, 2020

B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has just announced that she will be dropping her own book in 2021.

Taking to Instagram, the soon-to-be mother shared that the book, named Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, will shed light on the ups and downs of pregnancy as well as important takeaways from her experiences of being a mother. 

She is already a mother to her four-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan. 

The book will detail all the medical aspects of pregnancy along with tips to manage common issues like morning sickness, diet, exercise and more. 

"Today is the perfect day to announce - Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible for all you moms-to-be. will talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! can’t wait for you to read it," the caption read. 

Take a look:



More From Bollywood:

Kangana Ranaut hits out at Priyanka Chopra as she ‘questions her intentions’

Kangana Ranaut hits out at Priyanka Chopra as she ‘questions her intentions’
Amitabh Bachchan reveals the biggest disadvantage of being an actor

Amitabh Bachchan reveals the biggest disadvantage of being an actor
Kangana Ranaut pens a message for her ‘haters’

Kangana Ranaut pens a message for her ‘haters’

Brett Lee asks Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to welcome their baby in Australia

Brett Lee asks Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to welcome their baby in Australia
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s love story didn’t start off too smoothly

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s love story didn’t start off too smoothly

Swara Bhaskar shares ‘snapshots of resilience’ after joining protesting farmers

Swara Bhaskar shares ‘snapshots of resilience’ after joining protesting farmers

'It is fortunate to be born a woman', says Kangana Ranaut

'It is fortunate to be born a woman', says Kangana Ranaut

Deepika Padukone celebrates five years of ‘Bajirao Mastani’

Deepika Padukone celebrates five years of ‘Bajirao Mastani’
Karan Johar lands in hot waters as NCB summons him in drug case

Karan Johar lands in hot waters as NCB summons him in drug case
Neha Kakkar expecting her first baby with Rohanpreet Singh

Neha Kakkar expecting her first baby with Rohanpreet Singh
Varun Dhawan, girlfriend Natasha Dalal are engaged, confirms Kareena Kapoor Khan

Varun Dhawan, girlfriend Natasha Dalal are engaged, confirms Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor sheds light on Saif Ali Khan’s understanding of women

Kareena Kapoor sheds light on Saif Ali Khan’s understanding of women

Latest

view all