Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Dec 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Ertugrul's onscreen brother 'Gündogdu' looks dashing in latest pictures

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 20, 2020

Kaan Tasaner portrayed Gündogdu Bey, the elder brother of Ertugrul Bey, in "Dirilis:Ertugrul" which is also being aired by Pakistan's state-run TV with Urdu dubbing.

Gündogdu Bey is immensely popular among Pakistani fans for his stellar performance in the first and second season of the series.

The actor is followed by thousands of people on social media where he often shares his pictures and videos.

He recently shared a picture on Instagram with a Turkish language caption.

Prominent among those who liked his photo was Esra Bilgic, the actress who played the role of Halime Hatun.


More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez teases new music: ‘Expect good things to come’

Selena Gomez teases new music: ‘Expect good things to come’
BTS feel ‘down’ without Suga: ‘He has something magnetic’

BTS feel ‘down’ without Suga: ‘He has something magnetic’
Princess Diana actress and Meghan Markle among 'The Times Women Of The Year 2020'

Princess Diana actress and Meghan Markle among 'The Times Women Of The Year 2020'
Maya Ali drops jaws in latest snap

Maya Ali drops jaws in latest snap
Ayeza Khan's latest snaps proves she is a style queen

Ayeza Khan's latest snaps proves she is a style queen
Jennifer Aniston’s workout videos are the motivation you need to shed the extra kilos

Jennifer Aniston’s workout videos are the motivation you need to shed the extra kilos
Katy Perry makes waves with surprise ‘Cosmic Energy’ release

Katy Perry makes waves with surprise ‘Cosmic Energy’ release
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will 'always be exploited' despite Megxit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will 'always be exploited' despite Megxit
Prince William’s ex left him fuming after taking a dig at Kate Middleton

Prince William’s ex left him fuming after taking a dig at Kate Middleton

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may be pressured to produce ‘royal-themed’ shows

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may be pressured to produce ‘royal-themed’ shows

'I can do this!' Princess Charlotte appears to be ready for royal duty

'I can do this!' Princess Charlotte appears to be ready for royal duty
BTS ARMYs make ‘Dynamite’ soar with 700 Million views

BTS ARMYs make ‘Dynamite’ soar with 700 Million views

Latest

view all