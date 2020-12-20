Ertugrul's onscreen brother 'Gündogdu' looks dashing in latest pictures

Kaan Tasaner portrayed Gündogdu Bey, the elder brother of Ertugrul Bey, in "Dirilis:Ertugrul" which is also being aired by Pakistan's state-run TV with Urdu dubbing.

Gündogdu Bey is immensely popular among Pakistani fans for his stellar performance in the first and second season of the series.



The actor is followed by thousands of people on social media where he often shares his pictures and videos.

He recently shared a picture on Instagram with a Turkish language caption.

Prominent among those who liked his photo was Esra Bilgic, the actress who played the role of Halime Hatun.



