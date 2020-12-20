Can't connect right now! retry
Pak vs NZ: Twitter reacts to Mohammad Hafeez's unbeaten 99 runs in 2nd T20I

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez. Photo: File/ Geo.tv
  • Mohammad Hafeez scored 99* off 57 balls in second T20I against New Zealand
  • Despite Hafeez's stellar performance, Men in Green could not save the match
  • Politicians, fellow cricketers, and TV personalities take to Twitter to praise Hafeez's performance

Even though Pakistan lost the second Twenty20 International by nine wickets as the Black Caps comfortably took the series 2-0 after victory in Hamilton, Mohammad Hafeez's unbeaten 99*-run performance uplifted the spirits of Pakistani fans across the globe. 

Soon after the 40-year-old cricketer set a record for himself by scoring 99* runs off 57 balls, fans took to Twitter to praise the Professor's one-man show.

Read more: Pak vs NZ: New Zealand pummel Pakistan, win second T20 and series

Aside from Hafeez's fans, many of his fellow cricketers and politicians also appreciated his contribution, including the president himself.

President Arif Alvi said it was "good batting" by Hafeez, who he said "deserved a century".

"Well played green shirts," he added.

"Sublime innings by [Muhammad Hafeez]. Seems to be in the T20 form of his life," wrote Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar.  

"Rest of the batting seemed to be struggling to time the ball. Looking rusty with lack of match practice," he added. 

Actor and TV show host Fahad Mustafa wrote that Pakistan need not look for new players when it has cricketers like Mohammad Hafeez in the team.

Fellow cricketer Kamran Akmal called Hafeez "Maha Ustad" (grandmaster) for his wonderful innings. 

Pakistani cricket presenter Zainab Abbas also bucked Hafeez up with an appreciative tweet. 

The Pakistan Cricket Board also patted Hafeez on the back. "Well-played," wrote the board on Twitter.

Second win for Black Caps

After winning the toss, Pakistan decided to bat first but could only manage to score 164. New Zealand's Tim Southee ripped apart the Pakistani top-order and marked his return with brilliant figures of 4/21.

In response, Black Caps' poised batting line-up chased the target rather easily. Half-centuries by opener Tim Seifert and captain Kane Williamson ensured that their team not only win the match but also take the series.

Pakistan bowling seemed toothless as no bowler except for Faheem Ashraf could grab a wicket.

New Zealand had also defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in the first T20I.

The two teams will play the last T20I on December 22 in Napier.  

Read more: Mohammad Hafeez wishes daughter Emaan a happy birthday

