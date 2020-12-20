Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Dec 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Soldier martyred fighting off terrorists near Balochistan's Awaran district

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 20, 2020

Lance Naik Muhammad Iqbal embraced martyrdom fighting off terrorists on December 20, 2020 in the Jatt Bazar area near Balochistan's Awaran district. — ISPR

A brave soldier was martyred on Sunday after fighting off terrorists in the Jatt Bazar area near Balochistan's Awaran district.

"On receipt of intelligence information regarding presence of terrorists and their facilitators in Jatt Bazar, near Awaran, Balochistan, security forces conducted a search and clearance operation," according to a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

ISPR said that due to an "intense exchange of fire" with the terrorists during the operation, Lance Naik Muhammad Iqbal was injured.

He was immediately evacuated to Karachi. However, the brave soldier embraced martyrdom due to excessive bleeding, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Jatt Bazar area was successfully cleared by security forces.



More From Pakistan:

See what PM Imran Khan looked like when he was three years old

See what PM Imran Khan looked like when he was three years old
PMC extends deadline for applications to public, private colleges due to delayed A-Level results

PMC extends deadline for applications to public, private colleges due to delayed A-Level results
MDCAT 2020: Protests flare up across Pakistan as Shafqat Mahmood leaves students in limbo

MDCAT 2020: Protests flare up across Pakistan as Shafqat Mahmood leaves students in limbo
India will get befitting response if reckless enough to conduct false flag operation: PM Imran Khan

India will get befitting response if reckless enough to conduct false flag operation: PM Imran Khan
New social contract, institutional reinvigoration are need of the hour: Ex- IGP Punjab Azhar Hassan Nadeem

New social contract, institutional reinvigoration are need of the hour: Ex- IGP Punjab Azhar Hassan Nadeem
Pakistan writes to UN about India's 'coercive and reckless ploy' to hinder Military Observers' work

Pakistan writes to UN about India's 'coercive and reckless ploy' to hinder Military Observers' work
Karachi-Mirpurkhas Mehran Express resumes operation: railways spokesperson

Karachi-Mirpurkhas Mehran Express resumes operation: railways spokesperson
Karachi University issues list of successful candidates for Bachelor's, Master's programmes 2021

Karachi University issues list of successful candidates for Bachelor's, Master's programmes 2021
Warrants can be issued for NAB chairman if he does not appear before Senate: Mandviwalla

Warrants can be issued for NAB chairman if he does not appear before Senate: Mandviwalla
Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan accepts challenge to box with Maryam Nawaz, PML-N responds

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan accepts challenge to box with Maryam Nawaz, PML-N responds
258 deported Pakistanis arrive from Saudi Arabia

258 deported Pakistanis arrive from Saudi Arabia
KTH coronavirus deaths: Inquiry committee recommends firing suspended employees

KTH coronavirus deaths: Inquiry committee recommends firing suspended employees

Latest

view all