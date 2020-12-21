Shahid Afridi takes family to ancestral village to 'connect with roots'

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi pays a visit to his ancestral village. — Twitter/SAfridiOfficial

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi on Monday tweeted about a visit to his ancestral village, adding that it was always better to "connect with your roots".

The swashbuckling all-rounder tweeted about meeting his family, people of the village and checking up on the status of his foundation's hospital.

"With the family visiting our ancestral village-great meeting the locals, family & to check on progress of the hospital, whilst indulging on local delicacies," he tweeted.

One of the pictures features the former cricket captain strolling by as a couple of local children ride a cycle. In another, he can be seen driving a tractor.

"The Sahibzada Fazal Rehman Charity Hospital (SFCH) is the first and only charity-based, high-quality healthcare provider in Tangi Banda, Kohat," reads a post on the Shahid Afridi Foundation's website.

The SAF has said previously that the 16-bed hospital is equipped with basic machinery, lab facilities, four full-time doctors and other paramedic staff.

"SFCH is facilitating more than 100 patients daily and providing 15+ first aid and primary lifesaving facilities to the population of 120,000 approximately from 20 villages," reads a post on the website's foundation.

