Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Dec 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Shahid Afridi takes family to ancestral village to 'connect with roots'

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 21, 2020

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi pays a visit to his ancestral village. — Twitter/SAfridiOfficial

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi on Monday tweeted about a visit to his ancestral village, adding that it was always better to "connect with your roots". 

The swashbuckling all-rounder tweeted about meeting his family, people of the village and checking up on the status of his foundation's hospital. 

"With the family visiting our ancestral village-great meeting the locals, family & to check on progress of the hospital, whilst indulging on local delicacies," he tweeted. 

One of the pictures features the former cricket captain strolling by as a couple of local children ride a cycle. In another, he can be seen driving a tractor. 

"The Sahibzada Fazal Rehman Charity Hospital (SFCH) is the first and only charity-based, high-quality healthcare provider in Tangi Banda, Kohat," reads a post on the Shahid Afridi Foundation's website. 

The SAF has said previously that the 16-bed hospital is equipped with basic machinery, lab facilities, four full-time doctors and other paramedic staff. 

"SFCH is facilitating more than 100 patients daily and providing 15+ first aid and primary lifesaving facilities to the population of 120,000 approximately from 20 villages," reads a post on the website's foundation. 

More From Sports:

Pakistan cricketers can now take their families on official trips abroad: PCB

Pakistan cricketers can now take their families on official trips abroad: PCB
Pak vs NZ: Mohammad Rizwan to lead Pakistan as Babar Azam ruled out of first Test

Pak vs NZ: Mohammad Rizwan to lead Pakistan as Babar Azam ruled out of first Test
Why did Pakistan lose T20 series against New Zealand?

Why did Pakistan lose T20 series against New Zealand?
Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam should be called back immediately from New Zealand, urges Sarfraz Nawaz

Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam should be called back immediately from New Zealand, urges Sarfraz Nawaz
Pak vs NZ: Twitter reacts to Mohammad Hafeez's unbeaten 99 runs in 2nd T20I

Pak vs NZ: Twitter reacts to Mohammad Hafeez's unbeaten 99 runs in 2nd T20I
Shahid Afridi joins Qalandars for T10 League

Shahid Afridi joins Qalandars for T10 League
Pak vs NZ: New Zealand pummel Pakistan, win second T20 and series

Pak vs NZ: New Zealand pummel Pakistan, win second T20 and series
Mohammad Amir says Pakistan cricket must shed 'yes boss' culture

Mohammad Amir says Pakistan cricket must shed 'yes boss' culture
FIFA appoints Muneer Sadhana as acting chairman for Pakistan Football Federation

FIFA appoints Muneer Sadhana as acting chairman for Pakistan Football Federation
India to remember embarrassing 'phenti' for centuries to come: Shoaib Akhtar

India to remember embarrassing 'phenti' for centuries to come: Shoaib Akhtar
WATCH: Birthday boy Imad Wasim enjoys unique celebration

WATCH: Birthday boy Imad Wasim enjoys unique celebration
'Australian surgical strike': Pakistani Twitterati revel following Indian batting's historic collapse

'Australian surgical strike': Pakistani Twitterati revel following Indian batting's historic collapse

Latest

view all