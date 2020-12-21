Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Dec 21 2020
Karachi University announces schedule of admissions for donor seats

Monday Dec 21, 2020

Karachi University's Silver Jubilee Gate. — Photo: Fle
  • All relevant information, online admission form, and prospectus are available on the varsity's web portal
  • Candidates can submit forms till January 7

KARACHI: The University of Karachi is offering admissions on donor’s seats and applications for the purpose can be submitted by January 07, 2021, in-charge KU Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar said on Monday.

Dr Akhtar said that all relevant information, online admission forms, and the prospectus are available on the university's web portal.

The professor added that candidates can submit the scanned copy of the online generated fee voucher worth Rs3,500 at any branch of the United Bank Limited, along with their admission form and related documents.

Read more: Karachi University issues list of successful candidates for Bachelor's, Master's programmes 2021

Dr Akhtar said that if a candidate has appeared in the entry test held on December 12 and 13, 2020, respectively, they would be eligible to apply for the admissions on a donor’s seat in those departments.

Candidates are directed to submit the pay order in favour of the University of Karachi, along with a photocopy, until January 07, 2021, from 10 am to 4 pm in room 54 of the Directorate of Admissions, located on the third floor of the Old Administration Building in the varsity.

All the details related to the submission of pay order are available on page number 124 of the Admissions Prospectus-2021.

