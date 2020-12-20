Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Dec 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Karachi University issues list of successful candidates for Bachelor's, Master's programmes 2021

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 20, 2020

The University of Karachi on Sunday issued the test-based admission list of the Bachelor's and Master's programmes (morning), Pharm-D (morning and evening) programme and visual studies for the academic year 2021.

According to a statement by the varsity, candidates are directed to check the admission list on their web portal. They have been advised to avoid visiting the campus as the University of Karachi has uploaded all relevant information and guidelines on the web portal.

The procedure for fee submission will be announced on January 4, 2021, while fee collection for candidates whose names have appeared in the admission list will take place between January 6 and 15, 2021.

Meanwhile, those candidates who are not satisfied with the announced list have the option to submit a claim form between January 6 and 8, 2021. They must view the minimum closing percentages and minimum test scores announced by the University of Karachi before submitting their claim forms on the web portal.

