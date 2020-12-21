Chief Minister Usman Buzdar tests positive for coronavirus: sources

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Photo: File

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, sources of the Chief Minister House confirmed on Monday.

"A sample of the chief minister was taken today for the [coronavirus] test after after he felt ill," said the source. "The chief minister had quarantined himself after feeling sick."

Pakistan, like many other countries around the globe, is braving the second wave of the coronavirus.

Pakistan's health ministry revealed that 80 more people had died on Saturday, bringing the country's total death toll to 9,330.