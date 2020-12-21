Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan blames PDM for Usman Buzdar contracting coronavirus

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar's aide Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing a press conference. — APP/File

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar's aide Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was to blame for the province's chief executive contracting the infection.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Firdous fired shots at the Opposition's alliance, blaming them for being wreckless and holding jalsas at a time when the entire country was gripped by the second wave of the pandemic.

"The results of PDM's activities of spreading coronavirus through jalsas has been received. Despite taking all precautions, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has contracted coronavirus. All of us are praying for his speedy recovery," she said.

The government has appealed to the Opposition to suspend its jalsas as coronavirus cases across the country rise.

The Opposition, on the other hand, has refused to suspend its political gatherings and rallies, instead calling on Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down before they launch a long march to Islamabad to force him to go home.

Staying defiant, the prime minister has challenged the Opposition to attract a large crowd for their long march, alleging that PDM leaders were blackmailing his government in exchange for relief in their corruption cases.

CM Buzdar contracts coronavirus

Buzdar contracted coronavirus on Monday after feeling unwell, according to sources at the Chief Minister House.

"A sample of the chief minister was taken today for the [coronavirus] test after after he felt ill," said the source. "The chief minister had quarantined himself after feeling sick."

Pakistan, like many other countries around the globe, is braving the second wave of the coronavirus.