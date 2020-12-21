Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Dec 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan shares first look of ‘Antim’ with Aayush Sharma

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 21, 2020

Salman Khan shares first look of ‘Antim’ with Aayush Sharma

Indian star Salman Khan treated his fans with the first look of his next film Antim - The Final Truth with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

Khan turned to Twitter and shared the teaser of Antim with a simple caption, “Antim begins..#AntimFirstLook.”

'Antim', the film helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman under the banner of Salman Khan Films, went on floors after Diwali on November 16 in Pune.

It also features Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and the two actors can be seen fighting it out in the teaser.

Salman Khan essays the role of a Sikh cop while Aayush plays the character of a gangster.

The movie is a remake of 2018 hit Marathi crime drama 'Mulshi Pattern'.

The film will be released in 2021.

More From Bollywood:

Worst rhyme I've ever heard, says Akshay Kumar to Sara Ali Khan

Worst rhyme I've ever heard, says Akshay Kumar to Sara Ali Khan
Arjun Rampal interrogated by NCB once again in drugs case

Arjun Rampal interrogated by NCB once again in drugs case
Shah Rukh Khan reveals first encounter with Imran Khan

Shah Rukh Khan reveals first encounter with Imran Khan
Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls his days of working in Bollywood as an extra

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls his days of working in Bollywood as an extra
Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in brand new photo from her shooting for 'Text For You'

Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in brand new photo from her shooting for 'Text For You'
Neha Kakkar faces the wrath after faking pregnancy for song promotion

Neha Kakkar faces the wrath after faking pregnancy for song promotion
Varun Dhawan quashes Kareena Kapoor’s claims of his engagement

Varun Dhawan quashes Kareena Kapoor’s claims of his engagement

Love you Tim Tim: Kareena Kapoor gives birthday love to Taimur Ali Khan

Love you Tim Tim: Kareena Kapoor gives birthday love to Taimur Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan set to release pregnancy book in 2021

Kareena Kapoor Khan set to release pregnancy book in 2021
Kangana Ranaut hits out at Priyanka Chopra as she ‘questions her intentions’

Kangana Ranaut hits out at Priyanka Chopra as she ‘questions her intentions’
Amitabh Bachchan reveals the biggest disadvantage of being an actor

Amitabh Bachchan reveals the biggest disadvantage of being an actor
Kangana Ranaut pens a message for her ‘haters’

Kangana Ranaut pens a message for her ‘haters’

Latest

view all