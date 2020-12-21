Salman Khan shares first look of ‘Antim’ with Aayush Sharma

Indian star Salman Khan treated his fans with the first look of his next film Antim - The Final Truth with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.



Khan turned to Twitter and shared the teaser of Antim with a simple caption, “Antim begins..#AntimFirstLook.”

'Antim', the film helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman under the banner of Salman Khan Films, went on floors after Diwali on November 16 in Pune.

It also features Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and the two actors can be seen fighting it out in the teaser.

Salman Khan essays the role of a Sikh cop while Aayush plays the character of a gangster.

The movie is a remake of 2018 hit Marathi crime drama 'Mulshi Pattern'.

The film will be released in 2021.