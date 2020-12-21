Worst rhyme I've ever heard, says Akshay Kumar to Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is not shy of expressing his feelings and a video of him and diva Sara Ali Khan proved it.

Sara took to Instagram to share a video of herself and the Pad Man actor at the Taj Mahal.

The actress proceeded speak in rhymes, which is now her signature style in Instagram captions, but failed to impress as she faltered in the process.

Apparently, Akshay could not hold back and even roasted the actress.

"This is the worst rhyme I have ever heard," he said in the video.

