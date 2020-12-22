Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 22 2020
Ariana Grande's exquisite engagement ring is worth a million bucks: Find out

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020

Ariana Grande's engagement ring comes with a six-figure hefty price tag

Ariana Grande's 2020 just got a lot sweeter after she said 'yes' to boyfriend Dalton Gomez when he proposed for marriage.

The singer gave a glimpse of her exquisite engagement ring, and fans are convinced it has a deep family heirloom attached to it.

However, what is more intriguing is the staggering cost of the stunning rock!

According to Page Six, Ariana's engagement ring is worth at least $150,000, as predicted by experts.

"This sparkler would estimate around $200-300K," Shannon Delaney-Ron, the director of communications at JamesAllen.com, told Page Six Style on Sunday.

On the other hand Andrew Brown, the CEO of WP Diamonds, estimated the ring to be slightly expensive.

"This beautiful engagement ring looks to be an elongated 5-carat oval diamond, set at an angle and accented with a pearl," he told the outlet. "Assuming a high color and clarity combination, a custom ring such as this would retail around $150,000-$200,000."

