Probe continues in Indian attack on UN vehicle at LoC, says spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations Military Observer Group India and Pakistan's probe into an attack on a UN vehicle near the Line of Control across the occupied Kashmir valley is currently underway, a UN spokesperson told APP during a press briefing in New York on Monday.

The vehicle was damaged but two UN military observers – who were conducting routine monitoring activities near Rawalakot on the Pakistani side of LoC – escaped unhurt.



“The investigation is ongoing,” UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question from APP. “Nothing further to add,” he said about the progress in the probe.

On Friday, the global body had confirmed that its vehicle was damaged by an "unidentified object" and that the Mission was investigating the incident.



The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said the Indian Army had resorted to unprovoked aggression by targeting the vehicle of the United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) that was carrying two personnel — both of whom were rescued and safely evacuated.

Pakistan had also penned a letter Sunday to the United Nations about India's "coercive and reckless ploy" to hinder the UNMOGIP's work, urging the global body to call upon New Delhi to observe the 2003 ceasefire understanding.

New Delhi, however, denied the attack and said the December 18 incident was "investigated in detail and found to be factually incorrect and false".

"Our forward troops were aware of the visit of UN military observers in the area and did not conduct any firing as alleged,” said the spokesperson for Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Anurag Srivastava.

India's denial was dismissed by Pakistan. In the statement, the FO said Pakistan "categorically rejects the denial by the Indian MEA to accept responsibility for targeting the observers of UNMOGIP by the Indian occupation forces."

"The Indian side is also urged to allow UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per UNSC Resolutions," it added.