Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 22 2020
By
AYAsim Yasin
,
MAMuhammad Anis

PDM ready for second phase of anti-government agitation, schedule issued

By
AYAsim Yasin
,
MAMuhammad Anis

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020

(L-R) PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, JUP leader Owais Noorani and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari waving to supporters, at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan on December 13, 2020. Photo: PPI
  • PDM finalises its schedule for the second wave of protests
  • The focus will be on smaller cities this time
  • Party steering committee meets in Mardan today 

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is ready for the second phase of its anti-government campaign.

On Monday, the party's steering committee finalised a schedule for it.

The second phase starts with a public meeting in Mardan today (Tuesday), PDM spokesperson Mian Iftikhar Hussain said.

The 11-party alliance will then hold a rally in Larkana on December 27 on the eve of the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.

This time PDM will have public meetings in smaller cities too. The schedule is:

  • Bahawalpur on December 30
  • Malakand on January 3
  • Bannu on January 6, 
  • Khuzdar on January 9, 
  • Loralai on January 13
  • Tharparkar on January 16
  • Faisalabad on January 18
  • Sargodha on January 23
  • Sialkot on January 27

A meeting of PDM heads will give final approval to the proposed protest programme, Iftikhar said. 

The agenda for PDM's next meeting

The PDM is still in a quandary whether to leave the field of Senate elections open for the ruling PTI. It is a big question mark before the alliance as the PPP does not want to leave the field open for the ruling PTI and its allies to get maximum seats in the Upper House of Parliament in the upcoming Senate elections.

Read more about PDM's jalsas so far

The Opposition leaders are expected to discuss the Senate elections in their next meeting scheduled some time between December 27 and early January. Sindh's by-elections will also come under discussion.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the schedule for by-elections in Sindh and Balochistan according to which polling will be held on February 16, 2021 and February 19, 2021 in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PPP is supporting the PDM's resignation formula, but wants to make a more focused strategy on it.

Sources from within the PPP confirmed to The News that the party's leaders will discuss the way forward in its upcoming Central Executive Committee, which is expected to be held this week. 

What are PPP and PML-N's plans for the Senate elections?

There is a chance for the PPP to be the second largest party in the Senate elections after the PTI and it is being said that the PPP may be able to get the slot of the opposition leader.

Seven PPP senators are retiring in March next year from Sindh and PPP aims to get the same number of seats back to take its strength to 19 senators.

Read more about the Senate elections and its process

Currently, the PPP has 21 senators in the Upper House of Parliament and is still the second largest party after the PML-N. 

The PML-N is expected to be at a loss as 17 of its senators are retiring and it has a chance to get only five to six seats from Punjab to make up for it.

More From Pakistan:

Daily report on December 22: Pakistan records lowest coronavirus positivity rate since Nov 7

Daily report on December 22: Pakistan records lowest coronavirus positivity rate since Nov 7
Probe continues in Indian attack on UN vehicle at LoC, says spokesperson

Probe continues in Indian attack on UN vehicle at LoC, says spokesperson
Gold being sold at Rs112,500 per tola in Pakistan on December 22

Gold being sold at Rs112,500 per tola in Pakistan on December 22
As UK remains engulfed in coronavirus, Twitter turns to 'Covid 20' memes

As UK remains engulfed in coronavirus, Twitter turns to 'Covid 20' memes
Pakistan 'categorically rejects' India's denial to accept responsibility for UNMOGIP attack

Pakistan 'categorically rejects' India's denial to accept responsibility for UNMOGIP attack
Bilawal Bhutto says time for talks over; will hold any discussion when there's no PM

Bilawal Bhutto says time for talks over; will hold any discussion when there's no PM
Coronavirus: Pakistan imposes temporary travel restrictions on inbound travelers from UK

Coronavirus: Pakistan imposes temporary travel restrictions on inbound travelers from UK
Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan blames PDM for Usman Buzdar contracting coronavirus

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan blames PDM for Usman Buzdar contracting coronavirus
Fazlur Rehman will have to surrender himself before NAB, says PM Imran Khan

Fazlur Rehman will have to surrender himself before NAB, says PM Imran Khan
Here's a list of PMC recognised private sector medical colleges

Here's a list of PMC recognised private sector medical colleges
List of PMC recognised private dental colleges

List of PMC recognised private dental colleges

Latest

view all