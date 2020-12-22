Karachi domestic worker drugs employers, loots valuables worth millions

The law enforcers said the woman was hired two days ago at a house in DHA's Badar Commercial. Photo: Geo. tv/File

Domestic worker stole cash, gold worth millions of rupees, prize bonds, and international currency

She served intoxicated kahwa to her employers to make them unconscious



Case registered at the Darakhshan police station.



KARACHI: A domestic worker looted valuables worth millions from a house in DHA after mixing the drinks of her employers with intoxicants, the police said Tuesday.



The law enforcers said the woman was hired two days ago at a house in DHA's Badar Commercial.

A case has been registered at the Darakhshan police station on the complaint of Ali Raza, who is the owner of the house, the police said.

Raza said the accused, identified as Samina, was hired on the reference of the woman working at their neighbour's house.

He said the domestic worker mixed the kahwa his mother and wife were drinking with intoxicants.

The owner of the house said she stole 50 tolas of gold, Rs250,000 in cash, 1,000 dirhams, prize bonds worth Rs 1-2 million, and other valuables.

