Chinese Military Aviation Technology meets challenges of modern warfare, says PAF chief

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan in conversation with Major General Sun Hong. 
  • Air chief flies air superiority sortie
  • Shaheen IX joint exercise enters last phase

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan said on Tuesday that the "Chinese Military Aviation Technology" is at par with the contemporary requirements to meet the challenges of modern warfare.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), the Chief of the Air Staff made the statement after flying an air superiority sortie in a hi-tech Chinese fighter aircraft during ongoing exercise Shaheen IX.

PAF Chief Khan lauded the professionalism of PLAAF pilots and said their outstanding air combat skills are reflective of robust and modern combat training programme. He said it was “heartening to see the two air forces inter-operating across a wide spectrum of airpower employment options”.

“In modern times competition in the air domain centers not only around mastery of technology but also its artful application in both strategy and tactics,” he said.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan receiving Chinese patch from Major General Sun Hong.

The air chief said Shaheen series will go a long way in enhancing professional skills and operational preparedness of understanding of each other’s combat skills and promoting inter-operability.

The joint air exercise, which began on December 9, has now entered its last phase. 

