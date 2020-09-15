Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 15 2020
PAF aircraft on routine training mission crashes in Attock

Tuesday Sep 15, 2020

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft on a routine training mission crashed in Pindigheb area in Attock District, said a spokesperson on Tuesday.

The PAF statement said that pilot had ejected safely before the crash and no loss of life or property was reported at the crash site.

"A board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident," said the statement.

In March, PAF Wing Commander Noman Akram was martyred when his F-16 fighter jet crashed near Shakarparian in Islamabad, an air force spokesman had said in a statement.

The plane was carrying out routine exercises for the March 23 parade when it crashed, the air force had said then.

