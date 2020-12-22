Karima Baloch: Canadian police rule out 'suspicious circumstances' behind activist's death

A picture of Kareema Baloch. Photo: Kareema Baloch Twitter account

37-year-old Pakistani rights activist found dead in Canada

Toronto police rule out "suspicious circumstances" in Karima Baloch death

"It is currently being investigated as a non-criminal death," said Toronto police

Canadian police have rejected speculation of any "suspicious circumstances" behind the death of Pakistani rights activist Karima Baloch, who was found dead on Monday evening in Toronto.

"It [Karima Baloch's death] is currently being investigated as a non-criminal death and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances,” said Caroline de Kloet, a police media relations officer, according to Al-Jazeera.

The 37-year-old's body was found by police who did not provide any immediate cause of death, said another rights activist Lateef Johar Baloch.

Amnesty International South Asia had earlier called for a thorough investigation into Baloch's death.

"PAKISTAN: The death of activist #KarimaBaloch in Toronto, Canada is deeply shocking and must be immediately and effectively investigated. The perpetrators must be brought to justice without recourse to the death penalty," read its tweet.