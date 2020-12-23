Coronavirus: No tuition fee increase for Lahore's Aitchison College students

A view of Aitchison College in Lahore. Photo: Facebook/ Aitchison College

Aitchison College Board of Governors meeting with Punjab governor

They make final decision on fee increase for the college

LAHORE: Aitchison College will not be increasing its tuition fee for the next six months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The college's Board of Governors gave approval for this in a meeting at the Governor House on Tuesday.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar chaired the meeting.

It was attended by Aitchison College Principal Michael Thompson, Secretary to Governor Punjab Dr Rashid Mansoor, while Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas and Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Javan Bakht and other members of the Board of Governors participated through video link.

Sarwar said Aitchison College is a historical institution and they are taking steps to ensure transparency and meritocracy is maintained in the institution.

