Anushka Sharma flaunts growing baby bump as she steps out in white embroidered dress

Indian star Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first baby with husband Virat Kohli, flaunted her growing baby bump as she stepped out in Mumbai with her father recently.



The Zero actress opted to wear dazzling white embroidered outfit with a denim jacket and sneakers as she gave major pregnancy fashion goals.

Anushka completed the stunning look with a white face mask.

The growing baby bump of Anushka is clearly visible in the latest snaps from her Mumbai outing with dad.

Anushka and Virat are due to welcome their first baby in January 2021.

Anushka Sharma recently treated her fans with a stunning throwback photo from pre-pregnancy days and revealed how pregnancy has changed things.