Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Dec 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma flaunts growing baby bump as she steps out in white embroidered dress

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 23, 2020

Anushka Sharma flaunts growing baby bump as she steps out in white embroidered dress

Indian star Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first baby with husband Virat Kohli, flaunted her growing baby bump as she stepped out in Mumbai with her father recently.

The Zero actress opted to wear dazzling white embroidered outfit with a denim jacket and sneakers as she gave major pregnancy fashion goals.

Anushka completed the stunning look with a white face mask.

The growing baby bump of Anushka is clearly visible in the latest snaps from her Mumbai outing with dad.

Anushka and Virat are due to welcome their first baby in January 2021.

Anushka Sharma recently treated her fans with a stunning throwback photo from pre-pregnancy days and revealed how pregnancy has changed things.

More From Bollywood:

Alia Bhatt wants people to stop asking her about marriage plans: ‘I am only 25!’

Alia Bhatt wants people to stop asking her about marriage plans: ‘I am only 25!’

Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann, Kartik Aaryan warned Varun Dhawan about Sara Ali Khan

Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann, Kartik Aaryan warned Varun Dhawan about Sara Ali Khan
Anil Kapoor remembers his father on 95th birth anniversary

Anil Kapoor remembers his father on 95th birth anniversary
Why Taapsee Pannu is fearful of going through a ‘purple patch’

Why Taapsee Pannu is fearful of going through a ‘purple patch’

Sussanne Khan refutes claims of her arrest after police raids nightclub

Sussanne Khan refutes claims of her arrest after police raids nightclub

Arjun Rampal to be summoned by NCB again after discrepancy in statement

Arjun Rampal to be summoned by NCB again after discrepancy in statement

Sara Ali Khan drops jaws in wedding gown

Sara Ali Khan drops jaws in wedding gown

Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for COVID-19
Katrina Kaif extends support to mom’s school for lesser privileged children

Katrina Kaif extends support to mom’s school for lesser privileged children
Kareena Kapoor opens up about coping with her parents’ separation

Kareena Kapoor opens up about coping with her parents’ separation

Suhana Khan urges Disney to pave way for an Indian princess

Suhana Khan urges Disney to pave way for an Indian princess
Worst rhyme I've ever heard, says Akshay Kumar to Sara Ali Khan

Worst rhyme I've ever heard, says Akshay Kumar to Sara Ali Khan

Latest

view all