Lahore, other Punjab areas face intensifying gas crisis

The gas crisis has gripped Punjab — including Lahore — and has become a nuisance for citizens, Geo News reported Wednesday.



As a result of the shortage, wood and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) are being used to light stoves.

There are complaints of low pressure in industries as well.

From residential units to naan shops and from tea vendors to industries, no group of people has been spared the shortage.



Industrialists, speaking to Geo News, said that their production output has been affected due to the crisis.

Township, Samanabad, Temple Road, Ferozepur Road, Muslim Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Sahafi Colony, Gawalmandi, Ichhra, Model Town, and Harbans Pura are the most-affected areas.



Gas crisis will worsen in Pakistan

The gas crisis in Pakistan will worsen in January next year as a gas shortage of about 500mmfcd is expected in the system of Sui Northern.

Sui Northern will be left with no option but to close down RLNG supply to the power sector, The News had reported Monday.

After placing a cut of RLNG to the power sector, the authorities will be able to divert 250mmcfd to the domestic sector, but it will continue to face a gas deficit of 250mmcfd.

Authorities may also go for RLNG supply cuts to the export industry once a week next year.

It is expected that during January 4-20, 2020, the gas shortage will heighten because of the authorities' failure in getting hold of three cargoes of LNG as the bids were received at a fixed price in dollar terms at $12.95 to $15.95 per mmbtu and the government decided not to procure the pricey LNG.

Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) wanted to procure six spot cargoes for January, but when the bids opened on December 10, 2020, international LNG suppliers for the first time didn’t turn up with bids for the LNG vessels required for the time slot of January 8-11, 2021, January 12-14 and January 14-15, the publication said.

Govt responds

Last week, responding to the gas crisis, a statement by the Petroleum Division spokesperson said that the government has arranged 12 LNG cargoes for January 2021.

He said additional LNG has also been arranged in some cargoes.

For January 2021, 30% more and cheaper LNG is being sought as compared to the rates and quantity in January 2018, the spokesperson said, adding that the SSGC is facing low gas pressure in Karachi and Quetta.

The supply to the CNG sector and Captive Power Plants has to be shut off under the load management plan approved by the Cabinet, he said.