WATCH: Maryam Nawaz’s Pashto speech charges up crowd at PDM's Mardan rally

In the middle of her address in Mardan at a rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement on Wednesday, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz spoke Pashto, drawing loud cheers and applause from the supporters gathered at Khaksar Chowk to hear her speak.



"The man is considered faithful despite being a thief because the man is taabedaar (extremely servile)," Maryam said, in Pashto and then in Urdu, for the ease of those who do not understand the language.

She was referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan, whom she first began referring to as Taabedaar Khan earlier this month during a social media workers convention in Lahore.

The PML-N vice president at the time said that Pakistan's GDP has turned negative, "hundreds of thousands" have become unemployed, medicines are prohibitively expensive, the "wheel of progress has begun to spin in the opposite direction", European countries have banned Pakistani flights, people have been robbed of wheat, sugar, flour, but no one is bothered, and there is no legal action, "all because he is viewed as taabedaar (servile)".

"We must now call Imran Khan by his new name — Taabedaar Khan," she had said.

Today's speech revolved around ridiculing PM Imran Khan for "admitting" that he and his cabinet members had come to power "unprepared".

Later, in a tweet, Maryam said she "loves Pashto", in response to someone telling her that after her Pashto speech in Swat, her friend has been following all her speeches.

Another supporter remarked that by saying "banda taabedaar hai (the man is servile) in Pashto, she has won a lot of hearts among the Pashtuns, to which Maryam responded in Pashto.







