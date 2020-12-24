Console wars: Is KFC out to give PS5 and Xbox Series X a run for their money?

The KFC logo. — Wikipedia

Of all the things that come to mind when thinking of a next generation video game console, the last thing is a fast food company. But there's an unlikely new entrant to the next generation console battlefield, challenging the likes of industry heavyweights Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo.

KFC — that’s right the fried chicken maker from Kentucky — has announced a gaming console boasting 4K and 240fps (in contrast, the PS5 and the Xbox Series X claim supporting 4k resolution with 120fps) called... you guessed it..the KFConsole. What’s more, it comes with a built-in chicken warmer to keep your “fingerlicking good” snack always warm.

For those of you thinking this is a prank, KFC said it is bringing “the future of gaming” to people back in June, shortly following the PS5 reveal.

Back then people took the announcement with a grain of salt. Turns out they weren’t kidding.

And now, on Wednesday, KFC Gaming (a verified Twitter account with a blue tick) declared that “the console wars are over”.

But..how..is..this..possible?



According to GamesRadar, KFC has paired up with Cooler Master for their high-spec offering. The price, release date, and where one can get it have yet to be shared.

"Moving forward from our initial teaser campaign earlier this year, we're so pleased to finally give the fans exactly what they wanted; making the KFConsole a reality," the gaming news website quoted KFC PR boss Mark Cheevers as saying.

"We all know the console war is vicious, but we're very confident in the KFConsole as our flagship entry. This machine is capable of running games at top-level specs, all on top of keeping your meal warm for you to enjoy during your gaming experience... what's not to like? If Sony or Microsoft want any tips on how to engineer a chicken chamber for their efforts next time, they'd be welcome to get in touch."

GamesRadar reports that although the complete specs have not yet been disclosed, what is known that the KFConsole has got an Intel Nuc 9 CPU, Seagate BarraCuda 1TB SSD, “and judging from the prominence of ray tracing” in Cooler Master’s advertisement, an Nvidia GPU.

The KFConsole also reportedly has "a first of its kind hot swappable GPU slot" for easy upgrades, the report adds.

The lure, for many however, is sure to be the promise of fried chicken that doesn’t get cold.

So how does the chicken chamber work?

CNET has clarified that there's no grill or deep fryer inside the KFConsole. It keeps your already cooked chicken nice and toasty.



“Never risk letting your chicken go cold again thanks to the patented Chicken Chamber," the website cited Cooler Master's description as saying.



"Utilising the system's natural heat and airflow system you can now focus on your gameplay and enjoy hot, crispy chicken between rounds."