Meghan Markle's new venture inspires Kim Kardashian?

Meghan Markle would surely be happy seeing Kim Kardashian's gift hamper photo, which the reality star shared on her Instagram Stories Tuesday.

Kim, 40, showed off the basket filled with the Meghan's vegan coffee and other products.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star's latest move is being considered as a positive gesture to ease rumoured rift between the two celebrities.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star apparently followed in Oprah Winfrey's footsteps to back the Duchess' vegan coffee startup as she shared a photo of gift hamper on her Instagram Stories.



Oprah, who attended Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry and supported the couple's decision to quit royal roles, reportedly angered the palace by crediting the contents to her "neighbour M", tagging a crown emoji and gleefully telling fans "Yes that M".



Gushing over her morning drink Oprah said: "My new drink of choice for the morning and night. Wish I had @clevrblends sooner cause I would’ve added it to my Favourite Things list."

The Duchess of Sussex confirmed her investment in the brand: "in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritises building community alongside her business."

Prince Harry's wife Meghan has invested in the California-based female-led company - which makes "superfood infused" powdered oatmilk lattes.

