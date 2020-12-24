Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Gen Bajwa, DG ISI meet PM Imran Khan to discuss internal, external security situation

Twitter/Prime Minister's Office/via Geo.tv
  • External security matters such as India's aggression in occupied Kashmir and across LoC discussed
  • Leaders discuss 'ceasefire violations and frequent provocative measures from Indian forces'
  • Meeting resolves that Pakistan's defence would be ensured at all costs with nation's support

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the country's internal and external security situation in a meeting also attended by Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Gen Faiz Hamid.

According to the prime minister's office, matters pertaining to the external security situation comprised India's aggression both in occupied Kashmir and across the Line of Control (LoC) through ceasefire violations (CFVs) — which PM Imran Khan had earlier said exceeded 3,000 in 2020 alone.

"Concern was expressed over continuous human rights violation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir," the statement from the PM's Office read.

Read more: EU NGO uncovers Indian network of anti-Pakistan fake news websites

"Ceasefire violations and frequent provocative measures from Indian forces along Line of Control came under discussion," it added.

The top military brass and the premier resolved that Pakistan's defence would be ensured at all costs with the support of the entire nation.

India's aggression across LoC

A week earlier, Indian troops had targeted along the LoC a United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) vehicle, which, according ISPR, was on its way to Polas in the Chirikot sector to meet victims of New Delhi's ceasefire violations.

The attack resulted in no injuries but damaged the vehicle the observers were travelling in.

Also read: PM Imran Khan warns India of befitting response over possible false flag operation

That same day Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had warned the world that India planned to conduct a surgical strike against Pakistan, saying he had received information "through our intelligence agencies" that New Delhi intended on fanning a new wave of terrorism.

PM Imran Khan had earlier said if India was "reckless enough" to conduct a false flag operation against Pakistan, it would be faced with a "strong national Pakistani resolve" and would be given a befitting response.

Related: Pakistan writes to UN about India's 'coercive and reckless ploy' to hinder UNMOGIP work

"I am making [it] absolutely clear to the [international] community that if India was to be reckless enough to conduct a false flag operation against Pakistan, it would confront a strong national Pakistani resolve and be given a befitting response at all levels of the threat. Make no mistake," he stated on Twitter.

"The Modi [government] will divert from [its] internal mess by conducting a false flag operation against Pakistan," the premier had said, warning the international community.

