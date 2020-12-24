PM Imran Khan insulted political, military leadership by announcing GB status before polls: Ahsan Iqbal

Ahsan Iqbal says that PM Imran Khan went against national consensus by talking about the provincial status of Gilgit-Baltistan before the polls.

He said that the entire political leadership had concurred that they would not talk about the provincial status of GB before the elections.



PM Imran had announced granting a provisional-provincial status to GB.

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal has alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan violated national consensus by talking about the provincial status of Gilgit-Baltistan before the polls.



Addressing the media in Islamabad on Thursday, the PML-N stalwart said the country's entire leadership had concurred that they would not talk about the provincial status of Gilgit-Baltistan before the elections, in the presence of the Army Chief and the Chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

He criticised the prime minister for acting to the contrary, saying he insulted the political and military leadership by declaring Gilgit-Baltistan's provincial status without consensus.

Rejecting reports regarding resignations by Opposition leaders, Iqbal said that no Member of National Assembly (MNA) had sent his resignation directly to the Speaker and that all members had submitted their resignations through party leaders.

PM announces Gilgit-Baltistan's provisional provincial status

In November, PM Imran Khan had announced a provisional provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan when he visited the region to attend its 73rd Independence Day celebrations.

"One of the reasons for me coming to Gilgit-Baltistan is to announce that we have decided to grant Gilgit-Baltistan a provisional provincial status," he said. "We have taken this decision keeping in mind the UN Security Council's resolutions," the prime minister had added.



