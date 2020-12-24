Sophie Turner says she misses her baby bump

Sophie Turner on Wednesday shared multiple pictures to her Instagram stories as she interacted with her fans in "Post a pic of" session.

When a fan asked her to share a picture of something she does still miss, the "Game Of Thrones" star posted a photo from her days of pregnancy with a caption that read, "My Belly".

Earlier this year, Sophie Turner gave birth to a girl with husband Joe Jonas, the first child for the celebrity couple.

British actress Turner, 24, who played Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones,” and Jonas, a member of pop band the Jonas Brothers, married quietly in May 2019 and have adopted a low-key public profile.





