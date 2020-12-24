Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 24 2020
Sophie Turner says she misses her baby bump

Thursday Dec 24, 2020

Sophie Turner on Wednesday shared multiple pictures to her Instagram stories as she interacted with her fans in "Post a pic of" session. 

When a fan asked her to share a picture of something she does still miss, the "Game Of Thrones" star posted a photo from her days of pregnancy with a caption that read, "My Belly".

Earlier this year, Sophie Turner gave birth to a girl with husband Joe Jonas, the first child for the celebrity couple.

British actress Turner, 24, who played Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones,” and Jonas, a member of pop band the Jonas Brothers, married quietly in May 2019 and have adopted a low-key public profile.


