Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Dec 25 2020
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan lashes out at PDM, says Opposition coalition died on its own

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 25, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks with a Reuters correspondent during an interview at his home in the hills of Bani Gala on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz/Files

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday took on the anti-government campaign — the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — saying the "infighting" Opposition coalition already "died on its own".

Speaking to government officials and his party's representatives here in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan said those who were talking about submitting their resignations were now themselves running away from the same. "The PDM itself is marred by infighting and the Opposition [parties] are avoiding accountability," he added.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman should give an account of his money and properties, the premier said, challenging the religious leader and president of the JUI-F to present himself for accountability.

Participants of the meeting said that PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz had tarnished the image of all the Opposition parties that are part of the PDM coalition. Just today, two members of the National Assembly resigned before vanishing, they noted.

PM Imran Khan reiterated that the Opposition's claim about rigging was false and that had they been serious about electoral reforms, they would not have opposed the government's initiative of open voting in the Senate.

The PPP and the PML-N were also deviating pointblank from the Charter of Democracy's Article 23, which called for holding Senate elections through open voting, he observed.

The prime minister advised his advisers, special assistants, and other government officials to unmask the Opposition's "dual policy" on electoral reforms and apprise the nation of their malicious behaviour.

Stressing on the need for action to be taken against the land mafia, PM Imran Khan noted that there were "major land-grabbing mafias" in the PML-N itself.

More From Pakistan:

Exchange of gunfire over violation of coronavirus SOPs leaves 5 injured in Lahore

Exchange of gunfire over violation of coronavirus SOPs leaves 5 injured in Lahore
Sindh government announces holidays

Sindh government announces holidays
MDCAT 2020: JI's Hafiz Naeem vows to stand with students

MDCAT 2020: JI's Hafiz Naeem vows to stand with students
Police arrest man who allegedly tortured Chunian transgender

Police arrest man who allegedly tortured Chunian transgender
Education ministers to meet on Jan 4 to discuss reopening of schools: Shafqat Mahmood

Education ministers to meet on Jan 4 to discuss reopening of schools: Shafqat Mahmood
Zoom sessions and Google Hangouts: Are virtual meetings exacerbating climate emergency?

Zoom sessions and Google Hangouts: Are virtual meetings exacerbating climate emergency?
Pakistani labourers can now extend passport validity to 10 years on same fee

Pakistani labourers can now extend passport validity to 10 years on same fee
Women can now open an ‘easy account’ at any bank for just Rs 100: SBP deputy governor

Women can now open an ‘easy account’ at any bank for just Rs 100: SBP deputy governor
Two terrorists gunned down, 10 injured by security forces in North Waziristan: ISPR

Two terrorists gunned down, 10 injured by security forces in North Waziristan: ISPR
Karachi Univerity extends date of open merit admission application forms for morning program 2021

Karachi Univerity extends date of open merit admission application forms for morning program 2021
An angry PM Imran Khan confronts Sindh chief secretary on development projects

An angry PM Imran Khan confronts Sindh chief secretary on development projects
PM Imran Khan insulted political, military leadership by announcing GB status before polls: Ahsan Iqbal

PM Imran Khan insulted political, military leadership by announcing GB status before polls: Ahsan Iqbal

Latest

view all