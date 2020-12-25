Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor turns host for Christmas 2020 family gathering

Kareena Kapoor enjoys a hearty Christmas 2020 meal with husband Saif Ali Khan and others

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor turned for a get-together she hosted for her family on Christmas 2020.

On Thursday, the starlet took to Instagram to reveal how she is welcoming the occasion.

In her post, Kareena can be seen enjoying a hearty Christmas meal with husband Saif Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor and her daughter, Kunal Kemmu and his wife Soha Ali Khan, Natasha Poonawalla and her husband, and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

"That warm, fuzzy feeling... Merry Xmas people," Kareena captioned the image.

However, a few others, like Sara Ali Khan were nowhere to be seen.



