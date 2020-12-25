Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma spotted at a clinic days before her due date

Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Dec 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 25, 2020

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma spotted outside a clinic days before her due date

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first baby with Virat Koli, was spotted at a clinic in Mumbai late on Thursday.

The Zero actress was snapped in a black outfit as she was photographed by paparazzi. She completed her look with a white mask to protect her from coronavirus.

Anushka and Virat are set to welcome their first baby in January 2021.

Earlier this week, Anushka served major pregnancy fashion goals as she stepped out in the city with father.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, who is in Australia for Test match series, will return to India as he has taken paternity leave to be wifey Anushka.

