UK to decide on Nawaz extradition to Pakistan: PM Imran Khan's aide

UK to decide on Nawaz extradition

No power rift with Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed

Targeting an officer of an institute is not good

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM Imran Khan on Accountability Shahzad Akbar has said that it is up to the British government to decide on the extradition of former premier Nawaz Sharif.

According to a report in The News, Akbar told reporters outside Islamabad High Court that the ball was in the United Kingdom government’s court when it comes to extraditing the deposed prime minister.

In October 2019, Nawaz was granted an eight-week bail on medical grounds and a month later he was allowed to travel abroad for treatment for four weeks. The government maintains that Nawaz permitted on condition he would share details of treatment which he didn't do.

It may be added here that the deposed premier has been declared proclaimed offender by Islamabad High Court and an accountability for failing to appear before the bench.

Similarly, the government has also approached UK authorities to extradite Nawaz. Ties between Pakistan and Britain became tense as Islamabad refused to accept a chartered flight from London to Islamabad carrying around three dozen illegal immigrants.

The transportation of immigrants cost the UK government over £300,000. Upon Pakistan's refusal, immigrants were returned to detention centres.

Reportedly, Islamabad insisted on deportation of Nawaz. But a government source said the flight was delayed as it did “not complied with the Pakistani government's coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) and that the UK government had not carried out COVID-19 tests on the deportees.

NAB, Senate deputy speaker tiff

When asked about allegations against the National Accountability Bureau by Senate Deputy Speaker Saleem Mandviwalla, Akbar said every person and institution deems respects. “If someone does not like the law, then change the law. There is room for amendment,” he asserted.

Akbar said targeting an officer of an institute “is not good”.

“If a parliamentarian gives a bad cheque, then the police official would register an FIR as per law. Will this legislator say that his privilege has been breached and we call the police official to the Parliament?”

No power struggle

Akbar also dismissed report of a power rift between himself and Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. “Sheikh Rashid is a minister and he wields powers, while I am special assistant. The court has determined the powers of advisers in its decision,” he said.