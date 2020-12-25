Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Dec 25 2020
By
Web Desk

UK to decide on Nawaz extradition to Pakistan: PM Imran Khan's aide

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 25, 2020

  • UK to decide on Nawaz extradition
  • No power rift with Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed
  • Targeting an officer of an institute is not good

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM Imran Khan on Accountability Shahzad Akbar has said that it is up to the British government to decide on the extradition of former premier Nawaz Sharif.

According to a report in The News, Akbar told reporters outside Islamabad High Court that the ball was in the United Kingdom government’s court when it comes to extraditing the deposed prime minister.

In October 2019, Nawaz was granted an eight-week bail on medical grounds and a month later he was allowed to travel abroad for treatment for four weeks. The government maintains that Nawaz permitted on condition he would share details of treatment which he didn't do. 

It may be added here that the deposed premier has been declared proclaimed offender by Islamabad High Court and an accountability for failing to appear before the bench. 

Similarly, the government has also approached UK authorities to extradite Nawaz. Ties between Pakistan and Britain became tense as Islamabad refused to accept a chartered flight from London to Islamabad carrying around three dozen illegal immigrants.

The transportation of immigrants cost the UK government over £300,000. Upon Pakistan's refusal, immigrants were returned to detention centres. 

Reportedly, Islamabad insisted on deportation of Nawaz. But a government source said the flight was delayed as it did “not complied with the Pakistani government's coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) and that the UK government had not carried out COVID-19 tests on the deportees.

NAB, Senate deputy speaker tiff

When asked about allegations against the National Accountability Bureau by Senate Deputy Speaker Saleem Mandviwalla, Akbar said every person and institution deems respects. “If someone does not like the law, then change the law. There is room for amendment,” he asserted.

Akbar said targeting an officer of an institute “is not good”.

“If a parliamentarian gives a bad cheque, then the police official would register an FIR as per law. Will this legislator say that his privilege has been breached and we call the police official to the Parliament?”

No power struggle 

Akbar also dismissed report of a power rift between himself and Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. “Sheikh Rashid is a minister and he wields powers, while I am special assistant. The court has determined the powers of advisers in its decision,” he said.

More From Pakistan:

US ‘concerned’ over SHC ruling in Daniel Pearl case

US ‘concerned’ over SHC ruling in Daniel Pearl case
Daily report on December 25: Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate falls to 5.45%

Daily report on December 25: Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate falls to 5.45%
2 UK returned passengers test positive for coronavirus in KP

2 UK returned passengers test positive for coronavirus in KP
Christian community celebrates Christmas across Pakistan

Christian community celebrates Christmas across Pakistan
Pakistan closely monitoring new coronavirus strain, says govt

Pakistan closely monitoring new coronavirus strain, says govt
Nation commemorates 145th birthday of Quaid-e-Azam with zeal and fervour

Nation commemorates 145th birthday of Quaid-e-Azam with zeal and fervour
Pakistan's minorities enjoy equal rights, says Narcotics Control Minister Ijaz Shah

Pakistan's minorities enjoy equal rights, says Narcotics Control Minister Ijaz Shah
PM Imran Khan lashes out at PDM, says Opposition coalition died on its own

PM Imran Khan lashes out at PDM, says Opposition coalition died on its own
Exchange of gunfire over violation of coronavirus SOPs leaves 5 injured in Lahore

Exchange of gunfire over violation of coronavirus SOPs leaves 5 injured in Lahore
Sindh government announces holidays

Sindh government announces holidays
MDCAT 2020: JI's Hafiz Naeem vows to stand with students

MDCAT 2020: JI's Hafiz Naeem vows to stand with students
Police arrest man who allegedly tortured Chunian transgender

Police arrest man who allegedly tortured Chunian transgender

Latest

view all